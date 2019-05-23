Globe Tracker enables IoT on reefers for Dole

Copenhagen, Denmark, San Jose, Costa Rica — Globe Tracker announced it has deployed IoT devices installed on reefer containers to one of the world’s largest fresh fruit growing and distribution companies, Dole Food Company.

The solution and platform will assist Dole in exploring technological advantages across the Internet of Things related to their reefer containers allowing for more consistent product quality, increased efficiencies and greater visibility across the Dole global supply chain.

“We were pleased to be chosen by Dole to supply the advanced IoT technology on their reefers. There is a very compelling use case for the technology in the perishables market” says Don Miller, Sales Head for Globe Tracker.

“Dole has taken an important step by investing in this new technology for our container fleet, which allows remote monitoring of our products throughout the supply chain. It also opens the doors to the world of big data in terms of perishables’ transportation and with it the data prediction and automation, always focused on the highest quality, freshness and safety of our Dole products”, says Ana Anchia, Equipment Manager for Dole.

According to Globe Tracker, the move re-enforces a market trend for many maritime shipping companies to implement new technologies as the industry heads towards further automation and digitalization. Perishables is the perfect application for this remote monitoring technology as it not only provides streamlined 24/7/365 visibility for the shipments, but can also improve compliance, improve food safety and creates a platform for future advances in food transportation.