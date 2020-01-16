GlobalTranz acquires Cerasis

Phoenix, AZ and Minneapolis, MN — Freight broker GlobalTranz Enterprises announced that it has acquired Cerasis, provider of managed transportation and third-party multimodal logistics services.

Cerasis marks GlobalTranz’s eleventh acquisition since January of 2017.

Cerasis has operated successfully for 23 years and has an extensive managed transportation client base as a result of its expertise in 3PL/4PL services augmented by market leading technology. Cerasis leverages its extensive data resources alongside its technology to provide logistics solutions that help its customers drive efficiencies, gain visibility and support growth.

“Since the founding of our business in 1997, Cerasis has helped customers understand fragmented shipping data to manage costs and make logistics a strategic weapon,” said Steve Ludvigson, president of Cerasis. “We have made transportation management less complicated by bringing together the right people, processes and technology,” said Steve Norall, vice president of Business Development at Cerasis. “Combining with GlobalTranz allows us to continue this history while providing our customers with increased service offerings and access to capacity. I am excited to write the next chapters of the Cerasis story with GlobalTranz,” added Ludvigson.

With the acquisition of Cerasis, GlobalTranz continues to expand its presence in the Minneapolis area. In the last 12 months, GlobalTranz has organically grown its managed transportation business by 100 per cent.

“Cerasis has a strong history of providing its customers with solutions that help create competitive and operative advantages,” said Renee Krug, CEO of GlobalTranz. “Cerasis will help expand GlobalTranz’s growing managed transportation, final mile and reverse logistics capabilities. The talented team at Cerasis combined with the talented team of agents and employees at GlobalTranz will drive increased differentiation and accelerate growth of our solutions in the marketplace.”