Global trade still growing, but becoming more regionalized: McKinsey

While trade is still growing in absolute terms, cross-border goods have declined from 28.1% of the total share in 2007 to 22.5% in 2017, and volume growth has slowed from 2.1 times faster than GDP to 1.1, according to McKinsey’s Globalization in Transition: the future of trade and value chains.
“Although trade tensions dominate the headlines, deeper changes in the nature of globalization have gone largely unnoticed. We analyze 23 industry value chains spanning 43 countries to understand how trade, production, and participation changed from 1995 to 2017. Grouping these value chains into six archetypes based on their trade intensity, input intensity, and country participation reveals diverging pathways. We see that globalization reached a turning point in the mid-2000s, although the changes were obscured by the Great Recession,” stated the authors of the study.
Among the key findings of the report:
Even as policy makers focus on the trade opportunities of the future, unfinished business remains from the previous wave of globalization. Governments around the world will need to do more to support workers and local communities caught up in global industry shifts and technological change. By fully reckoning with the dislocations of the past, they may be able to make the next chapter of globalization more inclusive.
