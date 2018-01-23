Global logistics execs: Brexit won’t harm emerging markets

Baar, Switzerland —The UK’s departure from the European Union is unlikely to damage emerging markets economies and could even help by providing them with wider market access, according to a new survey of more than 500 global logistics industry executives.
The survey findings are part of the 2018 Agility Emerging Markets Logistics Index, an annual ranking of the world’s 50 leading emerging markets as measured by size, economic strength, infrastructure, transport connections and business climate.
In the survey of supply chain industry professionals, nearly 45% of executives say emerging markets will be largely unaffected by Brexit. More than 25% say emerging markets stand to gain, an indication that the UK-EU divorce is seen by some in the logistics industry as a possible catalyst for new trade agreements between emerging markets countries and the UK and EU. Only 12% of industry executives see Brexit damaging emerging markets.
The findings represent something of a turnaround in sentiment. A year ago, 69% of executives surveyed said they worried that the UK’s Brexit vote and breakdown of regional and global trade talks signalled a retreat from free trade.
“The big worry a year ago was that the Brexit vote and U.S. election results represented a desire to pull back from free trade and that an anti-trade backlash would hurt emerging markets economies,” says Essa Al-Saleh, CEO of Agility Global Integrated Logistics. “Those concerns have waned, especially when it comes to Brexit.”
Key survey and index highlights include:
Transport Intelligence (Ti), a leading analysis and research firm for the logistics industry, compiled the Index.
John Manners-Bell, Chief Executive of Ti, says: “Emerging markets enjoyed favourable market conditions in 2017 with trade growth the healthiest in years. However, there are many storylines yet to fully unfold, such as China’s debt, the renegotiation of NAFTA and ongoing political and economic transition in the Middle East. While the going looks good for now, there are numerous challenges on the horizon.”
2018 Agility Emerging Markets Logistics Index: www.agility.com/2018index
