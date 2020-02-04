Geothermal energy research in Port of Rotterdam enters next phase

Rotterdam, The Netherlands – Shell Geothermal BV and the Port of Rotterdam Authority are together investigating the possibilities for geothermal energy in the Port of Rotterdam’s western section. The two companies have received an exploration permit from the Ministry of Economic Affairs for this.

The subsurface has been mapped out thoroughly in recent years as part of the Ultra-Deep Geothermal Energy (UDG) green deal. Obtaining the exploration permit means that Shell and the Port Authority will have time in the coming years to further detail their plans, with the aim of developing geothermal energy projects in the port’s western section. The focus in the course of the coming two years will be on making agreements with potential geothermal energy purchasers, detailing the costs, determining a potential location for test drilling and an investigation into how the infrastructure could look. It is also essential that geothermal energy can compete with energy from other sources. Test and other drillings are not required at this point.

Industry in Rotterdam consumes a lot of energy. If geothermal heat can be brought to the surface as hot water, it can serve as a good renewable source of energy, particularly for the production of steam for industry. Moreover, once slightly cooled following use by industry, the water can be used to heat homes and greenhouses via a regional heat network.

Shell and the Port Authority will involve EBN (Energy Beheer Nederland) in the detailing of the plans.