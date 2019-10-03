Georgia port opens 40 dockside acres to auto processing

Savannah, GA — At the Brunswick State of the Port address Wednesday, Georgia Ports Authority Executive Director Griff Lynch announced the development of a 40-acre dockside parcel dedicated to auto processing at the Roll-on/Roll-off port at Colonel’s Island Terminal. “Construction is complete and the new space is now open for Ro/Ro operations,” Lynch said. “With this expansion, the Port of Brunswick is ready to take on substantial new business.”

The development increases the car storage area by approximately 6,000 spaces, and provides a 9-acre staging area for high and heavy equipment being loaded or unloaded from vessels. The benefits will include additional capacity and speedier vessel processing.

The new dockside expansion will increase GPA’s rail capacity for autos at Brunswick, adding 14,100 feet of track. This, in turn, will allow Brunswick to expand service in markets west of the Mississippi River and into the American Midwest. In FY2019, more than 110,000 vehicles were transported to inland markets from Brunswick by rail.

GPA has also added a second access road between the docks and the island’s south side. This provides a more direct route to existing auto processing lots and new development on the south end of the terminal.

Also at the Brunswick State of the Port, Lynch thanked BMW for signing a new 20-year contract to move vehicles through Colonel’s Island Terminal. The German carmaker has tapped Georgia Ports for vehicle logistics since 1988. In the last 15 years, BMW has moved 612,000 vehicles via Brunswick.

In FY2019, the Port of Brunswick handled a total of nearly 614,000 units of Roll-on/Roll-off cargo, an increase of 4 percent, or 23,000 units. Including the 36,000 units moved via Ocean Terminal in Savannah, Georgia is the second busiest hub for the import-export of vehicles, machinery and other types of Ro/Ro cargo in the U.S.

At East River Terminal in Brunswick, terminal operator Logistec moved 1.2 million tons of bulk cargo in FY2019, an increase of 203,000 tons, or 20 percent. The improvement was largely associated with an increase in wood pellets, peanut pellets and perlite.

“Brunswick’s proximity to Southeastern dealerships and auto manufacturers, combined with its ability to reach important inland markets via CSX and Norfolk Southern, makes it an ideal hub for the import-export of vehicles,” said GPA Board Chairman Will McKnight. “Service from nine ocean carriers means Brunswick has the global connections to efficiently move exports and imports.”