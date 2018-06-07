GE rolls out first of 200 locomotives for CN

Fort Worth, TX — GE Transportation has completed the first of 200 Evolution series diesel-electric locomotives, which it is building at its plant in Fort Worth, Texas, for CN Railway.

The builder was awarded the contract at the end of 2017. GE said that this is the largest order placed by any Class 1 railway in North America since 2014.Under the contract, GE is supplying Tier 4 and Tier 3 certified to Tier 4 locomotives equipped with its GoLinc platform, trip optimizer system and LocoTrol Expanded Architecture for distributed power. These systems are part of GE’s train performance suite designed to optimize distributed power, train handling, brake control and fuel consumption.

The contract includes guarantees for reliability, fuel consumption and out-of-service intervals related to GE’s prescribed field modifications together with a training package to ensure safe and proper maintenance practices.

“These new locomotives are evidence of CN’s commitment and investment to expand capacity for all of its customers,” said Jim Hilderhoff, chief commercial officer of GE Transportation. “The Evolution Series locomotives will provide the digital capabilities, efficiency, reliability and tractive effort CN requires to successfully meet the growing market demands and support future growth.”

JJ Ruest, interim president and CEO of CN, said, “The delivery of this first locomotive is a testament to our commitment to investing for the long haul. More locomotives, combined with more conductors, help us serve our clients better, faster, and with fewer emissions than other modes of long haul transportation.”