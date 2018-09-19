GCT to renew fleet with Kalmar equipment at Vancouver terminals

Helsinki, Finland — Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded a deal to supply 10 new machines to Global Container Terminals (GCT) in Canada. The order, which comprises three heavy-duty loaded container handlers, four empty container handlers, and three reachstackers, was booked in Cargotec’s 2018 first quarter order intake with delivery scheduled to take place during Q3 and Q4 of 2018.

Established over 100 years ago and a leading player in the terminal industry, GCT operates four state-of-the art terminals on the east and west coasts of North America, providing customers with easy access to major international trade routes. The new Kalmar equipment represents an important part of the company’s fleet renewal programme, which will support growth at GCT Deltaport and GCT Vanterm, both located in the Port of Vancouver. GCT Canada already operates Kalmar empty container handlers and top loaders at its terminals.

Kalmar empty container handlers deliver market-leading strength and stability to ensure precise yet straightforward positioning of containers, featuring a robust yet flexible design that includes side spreaders for twist-lock handling (single stacking) or hook handling (double stacking). Kalmar heavy-duty DCF-series loaded container handlers have a lifting capacity of 41 tons and are able to stack 9’6” containers up to five high. In order to maximize productivity and safety, these machines provide the operator with full visibility and control over every single step in the handling process.

The Kalmar Generation G reachstacker is designed to bring out the best in every operator, with a panoramic view, intuitive interfaces, proactive monitoring and a comfortable seat designed for long shifts and demanding operations.

All the new machines supplied to GCT Canada will feature Volvo engines that comply with the latest latest emissions requirements, in line with the company’s Global Commitment to ensure sustainable operations at all its terminals.

Dale Shimell, Director, Maintenance & Engineering, GCT Canada: “Sustainability is one of our core values, and it is embedded in the way in which we do business. Our operations continue to innovate through densifying on our existing footprints, improving our energy efficiency, and decreasing overall emissions through such fleet renewals. We chose Kalmar equipment based on lower fuel consumption and emissions, build quality and reliability, the improved comfort that the ergonomic operator cabins provide, as well as their strong local customer support. For these reasons, Kalmar was the natural choice when it came to choosing equipment to renew our existing fleets.”

MasonLift is Kalmar’s dealer, whose partnership with GCT Canada goes back 25 years, supplying Ottawa Terminal Tractors.

Jeff Larsen, Vice President & General Manager at Masonlift Ltd: “We were excited to expand our partnership with GCT Canada on the supply of Kalmar container handlers. Our cooperation started in 2015, shortly after MasonLift was appointed the Kalmar container handler product line for British Columbia. The first order of container handlers was delivered in 2016. For that delivery in a short time, the companies collaborated to identify product improvements that would benefit the customer’s particular operating environment. These recommendations were then brought to Kalmar who immediately recognized their benefits, and quickly made them happen. These improvements are a result of a three-way partnership, a customer that is willing to work with the local dealer, and a manufacturer that supports their dealers and customers.”

Vincent Hruska, Sales Manager, Kalmar USA: “The latest order from GCT Canada has now strengthened our partnership with them and underlines the faith they have in our mobile equipment solutions. We are proud to be able to say that Kalmar equipment will form the backbone of their fleet renewal program.”