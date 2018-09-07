GCT Canada and union reach tentative agreement

Vancouver, BC — Global Container Terminals (GCT) Canada, operator of the Deltaport and Vanterm container terminals in Vancouver, reached a tentative five-year agreement Thursday with an International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) local of planners and planning assistants, avoiding a strike that was set to begin Friday.

“Following 15 months of negotiations, we are pleased to advise that with the assistance of federal mediators, GCT Canada and International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 502 reached a tentative five year collective agreement for GCT Canada Planners and Assistant Planners. ILWU Local 502 withdrew its strike notice that was issued September 3, 2018, and is recommending that members vote in favour of the agreement,” said GCT Canada president Eric Waltz, in a statement posted on the company’s website

“We extend our sincere thanks to the members of the bargaining committees and Federal Mediation and Reconciliation Service for their efforts and professionalism to reach a first collective agreement for our planners, as well as to our customers and stakeholders for their patience and understanding during this period.”