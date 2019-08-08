Funding to address rail bottlenecks near Vancouver port

Abbotsford, BC — Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport announced a major investment of $20 million to increase rail capacity near Abbotsford resulting in a significant increase in overseas trade to and from terminals in the Port of Vancouver.

The project will twin approximately 5.6 kilometres of Canadian National Railway tracks eliminating the last section of single track within the 40-kilometre Canadian National rail corridor leading to the Port of Vancouver. The project will address bottlenecks along the rail corridor, and increase capacity and fluidity to accommodate growth in train traffic to and from the expanding import and export terminals at Burrard Inlet and Roberts Bank. The work consists of engineering design; grading; the construction of track, bridge and retaining walls; as well as upgrading the signaling system.