Funding for Sarnia-Lambton corridor improvements

Sarnia, ON — Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, announced a major investment of $6 million for a project in the Sarnia-Lambton corridor and Port of Sarnia, which will increase the efficiency of moving Canadian goods to international markets.

Improvements to the Port of Sarnia will include a new docking facility to move oversized loads between the transport trucking and marine shipping industries, which supply global clients through the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway systems.

In addition, a 26.7 kilometre route will be built to accommodate local industrial fabricators and manufacturers when transporting oversized loads to the Port of Sarnia. This designated route will reduce or eliminate the need for road closures for residential and commuter traffic, and will reduce carbon emissions as goods can be moved more efficiently using this dedicated route.

These investments are expected to have important economic and employment benefits for the region by creating an estimated 120 jobs in the region during construction.