Fulcrum acquires National Logistics Services

Toronto, ON — Private equity firm Fulcrum Capital Partners announced the acquisition of Mississauga-based National Logistics Services, a third-party logistics for the apparel, footwear and action wear markets in North America. NLS has experienced strong growth over the last decade, with over 50 years of continuously evolving retail logistics expertise, a deep understanding of the fashion logistics industry, and best in class e-commerce enabled systems and software.

“We are very excited to partner with Fulcrum through its investment in NLS,” said Terry Vukosa president of NLS. “The foundation of our success is a culture that values relationships and people, as well as disciplined business principles, and we have found these same characteristics in our partnership with Fulcrum. We look forward to working alongside Fulcrum as NLS continues to evolve to maintain its status as the top choice for logistics services in Canada”.

Lindsay Wilson, a partner at Fulcrum, said, “We are thrilled to invest in NLS. The company’s growth and innovation are built on a team-based culture which has attracted top talent in the industry. Fulcrum is committed to supporting the current management team and growth of the business as NLS continues to be the leading provider of sophisticated retail distribution within Canada.”