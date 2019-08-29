Forwarder, airline partner to digitalize air freight

Schindellegi, Switzerland — Kuehne + Nagel and Air France KLM Martinair Cargo (AFKLMP Cargo) have joined forces to improve integration of their electronic booking processes. In a proof of concept that was recently brought to conclusion, the two companies enabled total host-to-host connection through application programming interface (API) allowing for a system-based, integrated and interactive match between available capacity and demand.

It is the first time that an airfreight carrier and a global logistics provider create a direct system-to-system connection that transforms manual quotation and capacity booking process into a digital automated solution, fostering collaborative relationships and next-generation supply chain practice. Customers will benefit from a seamless experience with both companies’ full digital offering, including ad-hoc quotations, capacity availability inquiries, dynamic pricing and real-time e-booking functionalities. Following the successful proof of concept, both companies have agreed to further develop the solution and to start the roll-out in Europe and South Asia Pacific.

Yngve Ruud, Member of the Managing Board of Kuehne + Nagel, responsible for airfreight, says: “The successful conclusion of our proof of concept with Air France KLM Martinair Cargo is a further step forward in eTouch, Kuehne + Nagel’s digital transformation process and initiative to offer a seamless digital customer journey. Thanks to the new interface, we increase speed, accuracy and efficiency – to the benefit of our airfreight customers all over the globe.”

Marcel de Nooijer, EVP Air France-KLM Cargo and managing director of Martinair, adds: “At Air France KLM Martinair Cargo, we keep innovating to provide connected and tailored solutions to our business customers around the world. In this context, enriching Kuehne + Nagel’s in-house systems with our digital services is another step towards the digitization of our industry.”