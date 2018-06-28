Fortigo’s exec named one of Canada’s Top 40 Under 40

Toronto, ON — Fortigo Freight’s president, Elias Demangos, has been recognized as one of Canada’s Top 40 Under 40.

The recognition is given to entrepreneurs that are under 40 with exceptional achievements in the country.

Demangos was chosen from over 800 nominees by an independent advisory board, comprising more than 20 business leaders from across Canada. Honorees were chosen on four key criteria: vision and innovation; leadership; impact and influence; and, social responsibility.

Recipients of the award will attend the Top 40 National Celebrations to be held in Toronto in November, and they will be honored at the Top 40 Awards Night Gala to be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on November 21.

Demangos is the entrepreneurial leader behind Fortigo which, in a few short years, has become one of Canada’s fastest growing supply chain and logistics providers and a major player in the dedicated outsourced fleet market. He founded Fortigo, a service provider to Fortune 500 customers through the use of talented professionals, specialized equipment and robust technology, in 2007, while still completing his degree at the renowned Schulich School of Business and has led its unique growth trajectory ever since.