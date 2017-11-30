Fortigo first dedicated fleet company in Canada to reserve Tesla trucks

Toronto, ON — Fortigo Freight Services Inc. announced it has confirmed an order for Tesla’s Semi electric trucks, becoming the first dedicated fleet company in the country to invest in the new electric models.

According to the company, its order confirmation of the Tesla Semi trucks highlights the move towards adopting the latest innovative technology in the industry, as well as its commitment towards consistent improvement of their sustainability practices.

The company, which has a long-standing core group of drivers and independent contractors, will test the new semi-trucks to ensure optimized delivery performance, high-quality safety features and improved value for all its customers. Fortigo will also be rolling out a comprehensive leaseback program to help further support independent contractors, pending the success of the testing phase.

“Securing our semi-truck orders off the back of Tesla’s unveiling came with no hesitation,” said Elias Demangos, President of Fortigo Freight. “The transportation and trucking industry has a legacy of being quite conservative in its approach to innovation, and needs to look towards the technology that will shape the future of the industry. Tesla’s vision for the new Semi trucks speaks directly to some of Fortigo’s core values, and allows us to take our commitment to customer service to the next level. We will use this investment in the Teslas to help reduce our total emissions through the sustainable technology, which will benefit our customers as a result of more efficient operations we’ll be running.”