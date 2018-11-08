Food and beverage most targeted for cargo theft: report

London, UK — BSI Supply Chain Services and Solutions and leading international transport and logistics insurer, TT Club launch the first joint 2018 Semi-Annual Global Cargo Theft Intelligence and Advisory Report. The report brings together threat and intelligence data from BSI’s supply chain security country risk intelligence tool, SCREEN and TT Club’s insurance risk management and loss prevention insights.

Several key findings from the TT Club/BSI report highlight the severe impact which cargo theft has on global supply chains. As highlighted in the report, the Food and Beverage sector suffers from the highest rates of cargo crime across the globe, accounting for 27 percent of all incidents; whilst Consumer Products and Hi-Tech Electronics industries suffer high rates of cargo theft as well. Transport by road is the most often targeted mode for cargo crime across the globe, attributed to over 75% of all cargo theft incidents, with warehousing being the second most vulnerable target 19 percent.

BSI and TT Club have authored this report to demonstrate their shared goal of educating the transport and manufacturing sectors about the dynamic cargo theft risks present across the globe. With the enhanced awareness of cargo crime trends across the globe, industry will be able to engage in a proactive approach in preventing cargo crime and also minimizing the financial loss and brand reputation damage that results from cargo crime.

The report highlights key risk insights into the trends in the following cargo disruption-related topics, including:

Regional Breakdown

Countries of concern

Tactics and Trends

Targeted modes Targeted Commodities Top Locations of Thefts Prevalence of hijackings

Incident Highlight and Analysis article

Furthermore, the report includes several pieces of loss prevention advice to counter the identified threats presented in the report. The risk mitigation advisory sections have been co-authored by BSI’s Advisory Supply Chain Security team and the TT Club’s claims and loss prevention team.

To download the BSI/TT Club Semi-Annual Global Cargo Theft Intelligence Report –2018, please click on this link- https://www.ttclub.com/loss-prevention/publications/tt-club-bsi-cargo-theft-report-h1-2018/