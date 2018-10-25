FMA elects new chair, vice-chair

Ottawa, ON – Following the Freight Management Association of Canada (FMA) Annual General Meeting in Toronto on October 15, the Board of Directors elected Gary Fast, Vice-President Transportation Canadian Tire, as Chair of the Association and Kleo Landucci, Chief Commercial & Corporate Affairs Officer of Ashcroft Terminal Ltd. as Vice-Chair for 2018-2019.

Fast and Landucci have been members of the FMA Board of Directors for some time and bring extensive supply chain experience to the Association and its member companies.

“Thanks to the Board and staff for their support of FMA members”, said Fast. “With capacity and service disruptions facing shippers across every mode of transport, FMA’s role in meeting these challenges is vital and more relevant than ever; I’m looking forward to being a part of the solution.”

“I look forward to working with Gary, the other directors, and the FMA staff to address the supply chain challenges faced by importers and exporters”, added Landucci.