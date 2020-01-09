FMA appoints new vice president

Ottawa, ON – The Freight Management Association of Canada (FMA) announced it has appointed John Corey as vice president.

Corey has been working at the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) since 1991 and has experience in both the air and rail branches of the Agency. He was appointed as manager Rail Investigations in 2004 and then Team Leader – Mediation Services in 2013. Both services are part of the Dispute Resolution Branch.

In these last two appointments, Corey played a major role in settling disputes between the federally regulated freight railways and their customers.

“John brings his extensive experience and background with the regulatory agency to FMA and this will strengthen our government relations activities on behalf of the broader Canadian shipper community” said Gary Fast, chairman of FMA and vice president, Transportation at Canadian Tire.

Corey will join the FMA management team and will have an initial focus on the railway service issues confronting the shipper community.

“I have had contact with John on many issues over the past two decades and have always been impressed with his knowledge and his judgement in addressing disputes. I am looking forward to working with John as he brings that skill and experience to FMA”, said Bob Ballantyne, FMA president.

Corey has a Bachelor of Science degree from Concordia University and a Certificate in Business Administration from the University of Ottawa. He has been a member in good standing of the Chartered Public Accountants of Ontario since 1990.