Five more carriers join digital shipping association

Amsterdam, Netherlands — The Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA) announced that five ocean carriers have joined as members—CMA CGM, Evergreen Line, Hyundai Merchant Marine, Yang Ming, and ZIM—in addition to A.P. Moller – Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd, MSC and ONE, It was also announced that Henning Schleyerbach has been appointed as COO of DCSA.

CMA CGM confirms being a founding member of DCSA and hence, being part of the Supervisory Board. Evergreen Line, Hyundai Merchant Marine, Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services announce to join DCSA as members, pending regulatory approval. With nine of the largest container shipping lines in the world, both from Asia and EMEA, the Digital Container Shipping Association represents a substantial part of the industry.

“We are thrilled to have additional members joining the DCSA on our journey to drive standardization and interoperability in the industry, with CMA CGM joining as a founding member. It is critical for our success that the standards developed will be implemented, and the commitment and engagement of many container shipping lines is therefore crucial,” says Thomas Bagge, CEO of Digital Container Shipping Association.

As of 1 July 2019, Henning Schleyerbach takes on the role as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of DCSA. Schleyerbach comes from a position as Senior Director Customer Relationship Management at Hapag-Lloyd AG and will together with CEO Thomas Bagge form the leadership team of DCSA, working on the development of standards for the industry.

“We are pleased to announce, that in Henning Schleyerbach we have won another strong industry profile, who as COO will drive DCSA´s operational activities. With Henning Schleyerbach and Thomas Bagge, DCSA has a strong leadership team in place which is supported by all founding members and represents container shipping at its best across all aspects”, says André Simha, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

“CMA CGM is always looking for best practices and standards to support the innovation and digital strategy of the company. Being a founding member will enable us to work together on setting the standards for digitization of the entire industry”, says Rajesh Krishnamurthy, Executive Vice President IT & Transformations, CMA CGM.

“In keeping up with industry trend toward digitalization, Evergreen has been pursuing to offer customers ever-productive and ever-efficient service. In a more and more connected shipping supply chain, we are convinced that standardization is the prerequisite for all associated stakeholders to realizing effective digitalization and interoperability, which are urgently needed not only by us but the whole industry to help carry out the joint pursuit”, says Kay Fang, Executive Vice President of International Customer Service of Evergreen Line.

“Digitization is not only right but also the only path to follow for all of the stakeholders in the shipping industry. Hyundai Merchant Marine will cooperate with colleague liners very closely to find out the best route for greeting the upcoming digital era. We strongly believe in that the collective intelligence makes the better outcomes”, says Kyungin Jung, Senior Vice President, CIO of Hyundai Merchant Marine.

“As we can see, digitalization driven by innovation and technology is one of the main future trends in the shipping industry, with many major parties involved in the process. We are glad to become a member of DCSA, as it is important for us to develop the relevant standards, processes and data flow for digital transformations. We believe this will significantly improve the efficiency of the transportation process and increase customer satisfaction”, says Steven Tsao, CIO of Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation.

“We are excited to join DCSA and to contribute to the digital transformation. We firmly believe that digital innovation will shape the future of the shipping industry, and our multiservice approach embodies this belief. Standardization is the right way to improve the eco-system of all stakeholders”, says Eyal Ben-Amram, Executive Vice President, CIO of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.