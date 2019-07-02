First two sailing ro-ro cargo ships to be built by 2020

Nantes, France —Neoline announced at the maritime event La Mer XXL, that it has chosen Loire-based Neopolia S.A.S. for the construction of its first two innovative sailing main propulsion vessels. The construction of the first ship is scheduled to start at the end of 2019, with a launch scheduled for the end of 2021.

Neoline is developing a new transport service based on the operation of innovative ro-ro sailing vessels, saving 80% to 90% of consumption and the associated carbon footprint. Scheduled to start up in 2021, the first line will connect Saint-Nazaire to the American east coast and Saint-Pierre & Miquelon.

With the support of key players such as Groupe Renault, Manitou Group and Groupe Beneteau, who have validated the logistical and economic relevance of the new service for the region’s manufacturers, Neoline is taking another major step forward with the signing of a Letter of Order Intent with Neopolia.

Built by Neopolia, Neoline’s ships are intended to become real international ambassadors for the territory’s companies, and to embody France’s ability to achieve its energy transition in the field of maritime transport.

Michel Pery, president of Neoline, says: “Neopolia has been a strong partner and a support since Neoline was created in 2015, and has accompanied us at every step. However, this decision follows an international call for tenders, at the end of which we objectively considered that the offer brought by Neopolia and its members is the best technically and economically. Their ability to listen to the shipowner’s needs has enabled them to bring appropriate technical proposals, as well as an organization able to respond to the constraints of an innovative project like Neoline.

“In addition, we are very pleased to have been able to select the construction offer of a local player, because we are convinced that sailing propulsion is a new sector of excellence for French shipbuilding, with strong development potential.”

Alain Leroy, President of Neopolia, added: “Neopolia’s mission and vocation is to structure industrial sectors within the Pays de la Loire, including renewable energies and mobility, so it is quite naturally that we have supported the Neoline project, a fine example of a collaborative project in our region.”