First Nations community launches drone program

Toronto, ON — Drone Delivery Canada announced that Moose Cree First Nation and Drone Delivery Canada have entered into an agreement to commence a commercial program to provide the Moose Cree Community with a next generation logistics solution by drone.

Working with federal regulators and community stakeholders, Drone Delivery Canada is set to commence commercial test flights within the Moose Cree geography which is located 20 km south of James Bay in Northern Ontario. Various goods to be shipped will look to include mail, food, medical supplies, and general goods.

“We are very pleased to begin roll out of our drone delivery solution for the Moose Cree First Nation community,” commented Tony Di Benedetto, CEO of Drone Delivery Canada. “Drones provide immediate capacity building and provide an alternative to traditional infrastructure where none presently exist.”

Patricia Faries, Chief of Moose Cree First Nation, said, “The air, land, waterways and natural resources are held in the highest regard by the Moose Cree, and using innovative technologies that could potentially allow us to move goods, provide safety services, and promote our Cree Culture in new and exciting ways is at the forefront of any of our partnerships. We are excited to see the formation of this initiative, from pilot testing to potential commercialization and possibly building a business model. This technology is new, and we hope also to help our neighboring communities address the high costs associated with the delivery of goods to their communities.”