First hybrid straddle carriers now in operation at the Port of Hamburg

Hamburg, Germany — European logistics company Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) has installed two straddle carriers with environmentally friendly hybrid engines, which are now transporting containers between the ship, the yard, the rail terminal and the truck gate at its Container Terminal Tollerort (CTT ) at the Port of Hamburg. The two prototypes are expected to use at least 15 percent less diesel than their predecessors. This will significantly reduce emissions of CO2, nitric oxide and particulate matter.

The principle behind the hybrid technology is simple: the straddle carrier stores surplus energy, which is for example generated during braking or while the load is being lowered, in a high-performance lithium-ion battery. As it drives, the vehicle uses this energy from the battery. This significantly eases the load on the combustion engine.

The effect is striking: the manufacturer Konecranes promises annual fuel savings of at least 15 percent per hybrid straddle carrier compared with the diesel-electric model most recently supplied to the CTT. This significantly lowers emissions. Konecranes forecasts an annual reduction of 30 to 50 tonnes of CO2 per straddle carrier.

The two prototypes represent a further step by HHLA towards adapting their heavy machinery to increasingly environmentally friendly technologies “With the new hybrid straddle carriers, we are cutting our energy costs and reducing emissions,” explains CTT’s Managing Director, Dr. Thomas Koch. “This is further evidence that HHLA is a consistent supporter of cutting-edge technology and intelligent solutions. The company, the environment and the employees all benefit.”

The two hybrid-battery Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers were developed and tested at the Konecranes plant in Würzburg. Hubert Foltys, Director of the Business Line Straddle Carrier at Konecranes, is proud that the new generation of straddle carriers with hybrid-battery propulsion is being deployed for the first time at Tollerort in Hamburg. “HHLA and Konecranes are united by a long-standing partnership which has often involved pioneering work to introduce innovative container handling solutions. With the new hybrid-battery generation, Konecranes is taking the propulsion technology for straddle carriers to the next level and enabling HHLA to make further significant improvements to the economy and ecology of container handling at Tollerort.”