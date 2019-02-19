First electric Volvo trucks delivered to customers

Gothenburg, Sweden — Volvo Trucks delivered its first all-electric vehicles—a refuse truck to waste and recycling company Renova, and a distribution truck to the logistics company DB Schenker and partner haulier TGM, operating in Sweden.

The Volvo FL Electric trucks are part of a pre-series developed in collaboration with selected customers. Series production of the Volvo FL Electric and its powerful sibling, the Volvo FE Electric, will commence with a limited number of trucks for the European markets in the second half of 2019.

The absence of motor noise and exhaust emissions contributes to better working conditions for the drivers and a quieter, cleaner urban environment.

“Our close collaboration with drivers and customers has enabled us to develop, in a short space of time, electrified transport solutions that meet high requirements in terms of performance, driving distances, cargo handling and vehicle use,” says Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks.

The drivers who will operate the electric trucks have had the opportunity to test-drive them prior to delivery, as part of the operator training. “The drivers were particularly impressed with the responsive driveline, delivering fast and seamless acceleration, and the low noise level,” summarizes Roger Alm.

“We will continue to develop our electrified offering. At the same time, we are steadily reducing the environmental and climate impact of our diesel and gas powered trucks, primarily through energy-efficient drivelines,” says Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks.