First container ship connected to shore power at Vancouver’s Centerm

Mississauga, ON — The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority has selected Schneider Electric Canada Inc. to develop a solution to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG), air emissions and noise from ships while docked at Centerm Container Terminal which is operated by DP World Vancouver.

The result is a Schneider Electric EcoStruxure Platform design that delivers an intelligent implementation of a worldwide standard for shore power. This allows docked ships to shut down their engines and be powered using a “plug-in” electrical shore power connection. Shutting down the engines helps to reduce air pollution. The shore power capability also qualifies a ship for the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s EcoAction program, providing discounted harbour dues and the opportunity to be recognized with a Blue Circle Award. The system was successfully commissioned and connected to the first ship on October 15, 2018.

“As Canada’s largest and busiest port, we must balance growth in trade with the need to protect our environment and respect the quality of life of our neighbours. Shore power is just one of the ways we are working towards improving air quality and reducing marine shipping emissions,” says Tom Corsie, vice president real estate of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. “Over 60 hours of shore power use, one large container ship will reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by an anticipated 95 tonnes and save about 31 tonnes of fuel. This not only helps the environment, but also positions British Columbia’s trade sectors to take advantage of growth opportunities and ensure our competitiveness in this market.”

The shore power solution is operated by DP World Vancouver. The standards-compliant system was designed and commissioned by Schneider Electric Canada Inc. and PBX Engineering of Vancouver, and installed by Houle Electric. The solution relies on clean electricity from BC Hydro to power the ships, which allows them to shut down their diesel engines. The project was made possible through the vision and environmental stewardship of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and through funding support from Transport Canada.

The Schneider Electric design was chosen due to its local presence, technical expertise and proven experience within the marine shore power arena.

“As part of our continued focus on sustainability and green power solutions, we at Schneider Electric Canada are very proud of the shore power solution at the Port of Vancouver terminal and the impact it will have to reduce greenhouse gases, air emissions and noise” says Susan Uthayakumar, president of Schneider Electric Canada Inc. “This reinforces our global vision to be recognized as a leader in environmental sustainability.”