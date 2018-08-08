Feds transfer four port facilities to the Government of Quebec

Matane, QC — Transport Canada announced for the transfer, as of March 30, 2020, of the ports of Matane, Gaspé, Rimouski and Gros-Cacouna to the Government of Quebec under the Port Facility Transfer Program. In addition to the commercial docks, the transfer includes buildings and storage areas, breakwaters at the Matane and Gros-Cacouna ports and a spur pier at the Port of Rimouski.

The Government of Canada will provide $163 million for the four ports. This includes a $148.8 million grant to the Province to support the future costs of operating and maintaining the ports, the balance representing investments in specific projects and other costs to be incurred by Transport Canada prior to their transfer.

This change will contribute to the sustainability of these facilities, which contribute to economic prosperity and job creation in the communities and regions they serve. It will also allow a better valorization of their potential according to the needs of current users, the development of new activities and the involvement of users and local partners in the management of these ports.

“The Ports Asset Transfer Program is an important opportunity for the communities of Matane, Gaspé, Rimouski and Gros-Cacouna,” stated Minister of Transport, Marc Garneau. “The transfer of these facilities gives the Government of Quebec and other private businesses the green light to invest in these communities, which will greatly contribute to the commercial and tourism development in the region, and will lead to enviable economic benefits for regional populations.”

“The St. Lawrence River has always been at the heart of Quebec’s economic, social and cultural development. In 2014, we made the commitment to develop its enormous potential in a sustainable way by providing Quebec with its first maritime strategy. In recent years, more than 10,000 jobs have been created throughout Quebec and port cities have developed in our regions. “Today, by taking possession of our commercial ports, these strategic assets, we are giving Quebec a new leverage. We promised to deliver a sustainable, economic and innovative vision of marine development, and that’s exactly what we did,” said Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard