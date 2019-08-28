Feds to fund research on effects of climate change on northern infrastructure

Yellowknife, NWT — The Federal announced an investment of over $4.7 million for two projects led by the Royal Military College of Canada to study the effects and impacts of climate change on transportation corridors and infrastructure in the Northwest Territories.

The results of the first project will inform future transportation design best practices and have broad benefits that can apply to all northern communities.

The second project will assess the overall performance of the Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk Highway at key locations, and will provide data on infrastructure performance in light of climate change. The study will also analyze future climate scenarios to develop a toolkit and best practices to support northern transportation infrastructure.

Projects in the North receiving funding are supporting northern transportation infrastructure such as ports, airports, all-season roads and bridges, and are enhancing safety, security, economic and/or social development in Canada’s three territories.

The projects are also addressing the unique and urgent transportation needs in Canada’s territorial North, such as access to markets, economic opportunities, communities and essential services despite difficult terrain and severe climate conditions, and the high cost of construction along Canada’s northern trade corridors.

“Our Government has demonstrated a clear commitment to the North. The resiliency of our transportation system is critical to our economic growth and social development. These projects will address the impacts of climate change on Northern transportation and improve safety for communities in the Northwest Territories,” stated Michael McLeod, MP for Northwest Territories.