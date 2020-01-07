Feds to fund dangerous goods transportation awareness program

Ottawa, ON — The Federal government announced $225,330 in funding to educate communities and raise awareness about rail safety and the safe transportation of dangerous goods in Canada.

“A safe and secure transportation system is important to Canada’s economy and communities. This investment will help enhance educational tools and outreach efforts to help underserved regions of the country,” stated Minister of Transport Marc Garneau.

The Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC) will receive $219,750 over three years for its Transportation Community Awareness and Emergency Response initiative (TRANSCAER) to:

construct a new TRANSCAER Safety Train – a railway tank car that will be converted into a classroom on wheels for the purpose of training emergency responders;

develop advanced training tools, including virtual reality educational tools that will allow state‑of‑the‑art training and education in even the most remote communities; and

deliver a Canada-wide series of training sessions for communities and emergency responders using these new tools.

Safe Rail Communities Inc. will receive $5,580 over three years to:

continue the national promotion of their Rail Safety Toolkit resources, raising awareness on rail safety, and distributing requested hard copy resources to First Nations communities; and

make Rail Safety Toolkit resources available to Canadians through community outreach, public service announcements, and the continued production and distribution of education materials and resources.

“Canada’s chemistry sector relies on the country’s railways to ship roughly 80 per cent of its production, including dangerous goods,” said Bob Masterson, President and CEO, CIAC . “This funding allows the CIAC and our TRANSCAER initiative to reach, train, and educate even more stakeholders and communities across the country making sure they are informed about the products being moved through their area by rail, and what measures are in place to ensure their safe transportation.”