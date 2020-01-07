Feds to fund dangerous goods transportation awareness program

Ottawa, ON — The Federal government announced $225,330 in funding to educate communities and raise awareness about rail safety and the safe transportation of dangerous goods in Canada.
“A safe and secure transportation system is important to Canada’s economy and communities. This investment will help enhance educational tools and outreach efforts to help underserved regions of the country,” stated Minister of Transport Marc Garneau.
The Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC) will receive $219,750 over three years for its Transportation Community Awareness and Emergency Response initiative (TRANSCAER) to:
Safe Rail Communities Inc. will receive $5,580 over three years to:
“Canada’s chemistry sector relies on the country’s railways to ship roughly 80 per cent of its production, including dangerous goods,” said Bob Masterson, President and CEO, CIAC . “This funding allows the CIAC and our TRANSCAER initiative to reach, train, and educate even more stakeholders and communities across the country making sure they are informed about the products being moved through their area by rail, and what measures are in place to ensure their safe transportation.”
Have your say: