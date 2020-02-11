Feds to build rail storage yard near Edmonton

Sturgeon County, AB — The Federal government announced an investment of $15 million for the construction of a new 1,930 car rail storage yard in Sturgeon County, northeast of Edmonton.

Major project components include a large loop track, 32 parallel storage tracks capable of accommodating railcar storage and assembly of trains, and a connection to the Canadian National Rock Yard’s rail siding. According to a statement, the project lowers costs and increases the volume of products available for export from the Alberta Industrial Heartland.

“Our government is investing in Canada’s economy by making improvements to our trade and transportation corridors,” said Minister of Transport, Marc Garneau. “We are supporting projects to efficiently move goods to market and people to their destinations, stimulate economic growth, create quality middle-class jobs, and ensure that Canada’s transportation networks remain competitive and efficient.”

“Transportation and distribution of goods are a vital part of our local, regional, and national economies,” added Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs. “This investment in the Alberta Industrial Heartland will increase access to transportation, help businesses get more products to market, and support quality and well-paying middle-class jobs.”