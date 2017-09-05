Feds signal action to restore rail service to Churchill

Ottawa, ON — Recognizing the important role this rail line plays in connecting communities in northern Manitoba, the Federal government has said their top priorities are ensuring that goods and supplies are delivered to those who need them and restoring the Hudson Bay rail line to Churchill.

“The Government shares the concerns of the citizens of Churchill and northern Manitoba, where the loss of the rail link has had significant impacts on businesses and families,” said Jim Carr, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre. “We remain committed to the people of northern Manitoba and are currently exploring ways in which we can speed up the repairs of the rail line, while keeping in mind the immediate needs of the communities.”

“OmniTRAX Inc. has legal obligations to repair the rail line and its tracks,” said a statement released by the Government. “To this end, we have formally demanded that the Hudson Bay Railway Company repair the rail line in line with the terms of its 2008 contribution agreement with the Government of Canada, which requires the company to operate, maintain and repair the entire Hudson Bay Railway Line in a diligent and timely manner until March 31, 2029.

“The Government is willing to look at all options, including exploring the possibility of working with a new owner toward the repair of the rail line. To this end, senior government officials are engaging to find a solution on rail track repairs, ensuring a continuation of rail service for Churchill and surrounding communities.