Feds provides research grants to reduce air emissions from rail transportation

Toronto, ON — As part of its Clean Rail Academic Grant Program, Transport Canada announced an investment of $25,000 for a University of Toronto project called Hydrail for Clean Rail Transport. The project aims to support the production of clean, zero emissions hydrogen fuel for use in rail transport.

The program provides funding to support academic research programs that are developing technologies and practices to reduce air emissions from the rail sector.

“Clean technologies are a key component of Canada’s approach to promoting sustainable economic growth. Projects like these help communities play a leading role in transforming Canada into a low-carbon economy, reducing rail emissions and generating jobs for Canadians that will allow our children and grandchildren to prosper and provide for their families,” said Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs, who made the announcement on behalf of Transport Minister Marc Garneau.