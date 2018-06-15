Feds provide $2.8 million in funding to Trucking HR Canada

Gatineau, QC — Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, announced funding of $2.8 million to Trucking HR Canada through the Government of Canada’s Sectoral Initiatives Program (SIP), to develop the sectoral labour market information needed to shape the industry for the future.

“E-commerce, modernized supply chains and innovative logistics processes are creating new opportunities in the trucking and logistics industry. We know it takes knowledge and information for workers, employers and post-secondary education institutions to take advantage of these opportunities and grow our economy,” said the government in a statement.

This project supports the SIP’s goal to address current and future skills shortages by supporting the development and distribution of sector-specific labour market information. The project will develop bilingual innovative tools to help employers to recruit and retain employees from untapped labour pools, such as women, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, visible minorities, veterans/transitioning military personnel and youth.

For this project, Trucking HR Canada has partnered with the Canadian Trucking Alliance, which represents the majority of for-hire carriers across Canada. The seven provincial trucking associations (Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces) have also confirmed their support and commitment to the project. Engagement and consultation activities will be held across the country to ensure a national representation of the industry.

“The trucking and logistics industry is rapidly changing,” said Angela Splinter, CEO, Trucking Human Resources Canada. “A strong economic outlook, low unemployment rates, workforce shortages and technological change are all impacting fleet operations across the country. This project will enable us to better quantify labour needs to inform the development of practical tools and resources that will support employers, as well as better connect job seekers to the numerous career opportunities the industry offers.”

Sectoral labour market information reports will be released and made available online throughout the course of the project, which ends in summer 2021.

Trucks move 90 per cent of all consumer products and food items within Canada, and the industry requires the skills of over 500,000 employees in a wide range of occupations.

There has not been any industry-validated sectoral labour market information in this sector since 2011.

This project comes following a call for proposals in fall 2017 for the SIP, which will allocate $55 million over 3 years.

“Economies are changing around the world, and that presents opportunities that we need to seize in Canada,” said Hajdu. “Workers, employers and post-secondary education institutions need knowledge and information in order to shape the future of the trucking and logistics industry, and this project by Trucking HR Canada will help them do just that.”