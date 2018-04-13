Feds provide $18 million to fund Port of Montreal intermodal network

Montreal, QC — The Federal government announced a major investment of $18.4 million for the Port of Montréal under the National Trade Corridors Fund that will help local businesses compete by moving commercial goods to market, and create more jobs for the middle class.

This project will optimize the Port of Montréal’s rail network capacity, particularly in the port’s interchange zone. The work is expected to include relocating underground and above-ground infrastructure, relocating and constructing the port’s new road, and building new rail lines. This work will eliminate bottlenecks, while increasing the flow of rail traffic and the Port of Montréal’s competitiveness. The Optimisation du réseau intermodal Project is a project of the Montréal Port Administration in partnership with the Ministère des transports du Québec.

“The Government of Canada decision to grant this financial support to our project demonstrates its appreciation of the MPA, and belief in its promising future,” stated Sylvie. Vachon, president of the Montreal Port Authority (MPA).“It is with this assurance that we will continue our activities by developing infrastructure that will respond to the growing needs of our local, regional and national partners in the logistics chain.”

“Our government is investing in Canada’s economy by making improvements to our trade and transportation corridors,” said Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, who travelled to the port to make the announcement. “We are supporting projects that will efficiently move commercial goods to market and people to their destinations, stimulate economic growth, create quality middle-class jobs, and ensure that Canada’s transportation networks remain competitive and efficient.”