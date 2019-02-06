Feds to merge ports of Hamilton and Oshawa

Ottawa, ON — The Government of Canada’s announced its intention to amalgamate the Oshawa and Hamilton port authorities to form a new entity. This action is being taken to improve port efficiencies and planning in the region. A certificate of intent to amalgamate, which formally announces the Government’s intent, will be published in the Canada Gazette, Part I on February 9, 2019.

The amalgamation represents an opportunity to take advantage of emerging business opportunities and to increase economic growth and develop the supply chain in this densely populated region. The integration of port activities in Oshawa and Hamilton is expected to enhance investment and trade opportunities, and contribute to Canada’s global competitiveness.

The publication of the certificate of intent in the Canada Gazette, Part I will mark the beginning of a 30 day consultation period. Interested parties will have until March 11, 2019 to submit comments. Following the consultation period, the Government may decide to confirm the amalgamation through the publication of a certificate of amalgamation in the Canada Gazette, Part II.

“Combining both port authorities together would allow the new entity to support growth and enhance the Southern Ontario region’s connectivity to global markets,” said Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport. “The Government of Canada is committed to the long-term sustainability of port operations in the region.”