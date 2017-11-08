Feds looking to ready infrastructure for autonomous vehicles

OTTAWA — Under the Trade and Transportation Corridors Initiative, $1.725 million is being made available over four years through grants and contributions from Transport Canada’s Program to Advance Connectivity and Automation in the Transportation System. Transport Canada will fund research, studies and technology evaluations; the development of codes, standards, and guidance materials; and, professional capacity building that will help Canadian jurisdictions prepare for connected and automated vehicles.

Connected and automated vehicles use technology, such as on-board sensors, cameras, global positioning systems, and telecommunications to provide warnings and assist with driving tasks. Enabled by powerful information technologies, smart infrastructure, and new sources of data, connected and automated vehicles will have far reaching impacts on trade, transportation, and the economy as a whole over the coming decades.

Provinces and territories, municipalities, Indigenous groups, academia, and not-for-profit organizations are all eligible to submit proposals until November 30, 2017. For more information visit: http://www.tc.gc.ca/eng/acats-applicants-guide.html.

The accepted proposals will assist Canadian jurisdictions prepare for the technical, regulatory and policy issues emerging from the introduction of connectivity and automation in the transportation system.

“Connected and automated vehicles have the potential to improve road safety, reduce congestion, increase mobility, protect the environment and support economic opportunities for Canadian businesses,” said minister of transport Marc Garneau. “Our investment is focused on ensuring that Canada is ready for connected and automated vehicles. I encourage provinces and territories, municipalities, Indigenous groups, academia and non-governmental organizations to submit their proposals.”

The Trade and Transportation Corridors Initiative is a $2.1 billion initiative to build stronger, more efficient transportation corridors to international markets.