Feds launch roundtable series for Ports Modernization Review

Ottawa, ON — On May 8, 2018, Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, chaired a first roundtable in Ottawa with Canada Port Authorities to discuss the port authority system and what Transport Canada can do to ensure this country is well positioned to innovate and compete for years to come.

“Ports are a critical part of Canada’s transportation network and trade corridors,” said Garneau. “They need to remain innovative and competitive in today’s dynamic environment. Collaboration with marine stakeholders and Canadians will help shape the future of Canada’s port system, so that it continues to support sustainable and inclusive growth.”

In the coming weeks, Transport Canada will host a series of roundtables and meetings with Indigenous peoples, provincial governments, municipalities, broader domestic and international marine stakeholders, and Canadians. The roundtables are the next step in a review of Canada Port Authorities that was announced in March, The review will optimize their role in the transportation system as strategic assets that support inclusive and sustainable growth and trade.

The current port system has served Canada well in supporting regional economic development and international commerce. However, a lot has changed since Canada Port Authorities were established 20 years ago. This change is expected to continue at an ever increasing pace.

Transport Canada wants to hear what Canadians and marine stakeholders have to say about how our ports can turn current and future challenges into opportunities. The public is invited to provide input on the review. Information is available on the letstalktransportation.ca/ports-modernization-review website.