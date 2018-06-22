Feds to invest $167 million in road and rail infrastructure in Vancouver

Vancouver, BC — The Federal Government announced a major investment of $167 million for three projects that will see improvements to port and rail infrastructure in Vancouver.

The first two projects are led by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, with investment from Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Railway and include:

improving the existing Thornton Rail Tunnel ventilation system so that trains can pass through the tunnel more frequently;

improving the rail corridor by building 5.5 kilometres of track adjacent to the existing double-tracked corridor;

designing and raising Douglas Road so it crosses over the existing Canadian National railway l corridor;

building the Centennial Road overpass, a 600 metre-long, two-lane elevated viaduct structure;

extending the existing two-lane Waterfront Road by 600 metres;

realigning 350 metres of Commissioner Street; and

building 9.4 kilometres of new siding track and reconfiguring train switching operations within the Canadian Pacific railway corridor, along the south shore of Burrard Inlet in the Cities of Vancouver and Burnaby.

The third project led by Canadian National, with investment from the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, involves designing and building a 4.2 kilometre-long secondary track, parallel to the existing Burrard Inlet line, in the City of Vancouver. The increased rail capacity will support the flow of goods through the south shore port area, as trade volumes continue to grow.

The projects will increase the efficiency and capacity of the rail network servicing the north and south shores of the Port of Vancouver, while also facilitating the movement of goods and reducing the effects of rail traffic on the community. In addition, these projects will improve safety with better access to and from the south shore waterfront.

“We are pleased to invest in these important upgrades to the Port of Vancouver and Canadian National,” said Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport. “Moving cargo efficiently throughout our West Coast is key to maintaining and enhancing our capacity for trade with Asia. Helping businesses move their goods to market will stimulate economic growth, help grow the middle class and foster long-term prosperity.”

“We applaud the Government of Canada’s actions to expand Canada’s key trade corridors and make them more reliable,” said JJ Ruest, interim president and chief executive officer at CN. “We welcome this investment in trade-enabling infrastructure,” “These investments signal Canada’s commitment to trade with Asian economies.

“Increasing export and import opportunities for Canadian businesses means more capacity is needed to reliably move products to and from this expanding gateway,” Ruest said. “Collaborative investments in supply chain infrastructure, including by railways, ports and terminal operators, improve our trading partnerships linking Asian markets to Canadian consumers and producers.”