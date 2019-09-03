Feds invest in development of low-noise tankers

Vancouver, BC — Transport Canada announced it will help fund the development of the world’s first low-noise and low-emissions tanker.

Minister Marc Garneau said that under the Quiet Vessel Initiative, Transport Canada is taking an important step in supporting the development of a new vessel design to decrease underwater noise, which will help in the recovery of Canada’s endangered, iconic whale populations.

The Government of Canada is committing to invest up to $30 million to support the development of the world’s first low-noise and low-emissions tanker, working toward an Agreement in Principle with Vancouver-based Teekay Shipping (Canada) Ltd. Working with Teekay provides access to private sector expertise and capital to deploy new technologies on low-emission and low-noise crude oil tankers operating in Canadian waters.

This world-leading low-emission and low-noise crude oil tanker will be equipped with the latest proven quiet technologies and powered by Canadian liquefied natural gas. To limit emissions and ensure the best outcome for marine life, the vessel will have specific design targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20 per cent and reduce noise by up to 90 per cent, compared to conventional tankers.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to partner with the Government of Canada in the development of environmentally leading marine shipping technology,” said Kenneth Hvid, president & CEO, Teekay Corporation. “As the largest marine shipping company in Canada, headquartered in Vancouver, we are uniquely aware of the local needs and challenges requiring new industry solutions. This is an opportunity to bring Canada to the forefront of safe and environmentally responsible shipping, not only here at home but around the globe.”

“This initiative is a unique opportunity to advance low noise technology in a deep sea commercial fleet, and a key component of the long term plan to mitigate the impacts of shipping on the Southern Resident killer whale,” added Garneau. “This is an important step for Canada’s plan to decrease overall noise in the region as findings are evaluated, shared broadly and applied to other vessels.”