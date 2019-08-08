Feds invest in cargo expansion at Moncton airport

Moncton, NB —Canada’s government is investing in cargo expansions at Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport (YQM) in New Brunswick, Transport Canada announced yesterday. The government announced an investment of $8.34 million to improve cargo infrastructure at YQM and “move Canadian goods to international markets more efficiently.”
The project includes:
“The Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport is a key factor in the growth of the Moncton economy,” stated Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health and MP for Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe . “I am thrilled this project is going ahead. The improvements to our airport announced today will create more options for cargo aircraft and help businesses get more products to market.”
“Upgrading its critical infrastructure helps eliminate bottlenecks and capacity issues to ensure that we continue to meet the needs of the Moncton area, as well as the incredible cargo growth we’re now experiencing,” added Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental and Northern Affairs and Internal Trade and MP for Beauséjour.
