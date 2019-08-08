Feds invest in cargo expansion at Moncton airport

Moncton, NB —Canada’s government is investing in cargo expansions at Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport (YQM) in New Brunswick, Transport Canada announced yesterday. The government announced an investment of $8.34 million to improve cargo infrastructure at YQM and “move Canadian goods to international markets more efficiently.”

The project includes:

Expanding Apron 8 to accommodate more cargo flights without affecting passenger aircraft traffic;

Expanding the de-icing pad to allow for de-icing of cargo aircraft and passenger aircraft;

A new de-icing fluid management system to comply with environmental regulations; and

Overhauling and reconstructing the road connecting the airport apron to cold storage and cargo staging facilities.

“The Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport is a key factor in the growth of the Moncton economy,” stated Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health and MP for Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe . “I am thrilled this project is going ahead. The improvements to our airport announced today will create more options for cargo aircraft and help businesses get more products to market.”

“Upgrading its critical infrastructure helps eliminate bottlenecks and capacity issues to ensure that we continue to meet the needs of the Moncton area, as well as the incredible cargo growth we’re now experiencing,” added Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental and Northern Affairs and Internal Trade and MP for Beauséjour.