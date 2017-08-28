Feds introduce new measures to help marine transportation in Canada’s North

Cambridge Bay, NU, — Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport announced a total investment of over $175 million in seven measures to help protect Arctic waters as part of the Oceans Protection Plan.
For residents of Canada’s Northern territories, marine transportation is an essential lifeline. Ships bring food and other important goods and represent critical jobs and employment.
These measures include:
These new measures will allow Canada’s Northern territories to be better equipped, better regulated, and better prepared to protect their marine environment and coastal communities.
“Today, the Government of Canada has taken additional steps to protect the health of our Arctic coast and water and enhance the safety and security of marine resupply operations that Northern communities rely on to receive up to 95 per cent of their goods,” said Garneau. “The measures we are announcing today will protect Canada’s Arctic coast and water for future generations and continue to provide critical jobs and employment.”
“Our government is proud to be implementing the Oceans Protection Plan, a historic, $1.5-billion investment to help keep our oceans safe and clean,” added Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard. “Under this plan, we are expanding the Coast Guard Auxiliary in the Arctic, particularly through Indigenous participation. We look forward to continued consultation on this important project, which will see increased emergency response capacity in the Arctic and provide a meaningful opportunity for Indigenous communities to protect their marine areas for future generations.”
Have your say: