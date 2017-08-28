Feds introduce new measures to help marine transportation in Canada’s North

Cambridge Bay, NU, — Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport announced a total investment of over $175 million in seven measures to help protect Arctic waters as part of the Oceans Protection Plan.

For residents of Canada’s Northern territories, marine transportation is an essential lifeline. Ships bring food and other important goods and represent critical jobs and employment.

These measures include:

$94.3 million over five years to support safer, and more efficient Arctic resupply operations through the Federal Investments in Safety Equipment and Basic Marine Infrastructure in Northern Communities Initiative.

The Government of Canada will enhance partnerships with Indigenous communities and Arctic stakeholders to establish Low Impact Shipping Corridors. The shipping routes established through these initiatives will provide the infrastructure, navigational support and emergency response services needed for safer marine navigation, while respecting the environment and local ecology and cultures.

$29.9 million to build a new Arctic National Aerial Surveillance Program Complex in Iqaluit, Nunavut featuring a hangar and accommodations unit, to further improve spill prevention. This investment will enhance Transport Canada’s National Aerial Surveillance Program Arctic operations to keep a watchful eye over the growing number of ships operating in Canada’s Arctic waters.

$21 million over five years for Transport Canada’s Marine Training Contribution Fund. This investment will enhance and expand marine training and opportunities to underrepresented groups, including Indigenous people, Northerners and women in Canada’s Arctic.

$16.89 million over five years to establish Transport Canada’s Office of Incident Management, which will modernize and standardize the department’s incident response processes. The Office will oversee implementation of the Incident Command System, a widely recognized and used response tool. This will improve the department’s response capability in emergency situations and improve seamless coordination with other response partners.

$13.4 million over five years to expand Transport Canada’s Community Participation Funding Program. This investment will facilitate meaningful partnerships with Indigenous groups and increase their participation and input into decisions affecting Canada’s marine transportation system.

The continued expansion of the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary in the Arctic to bolster our collective ability to respond to maritime all-hazard incidents in the future. The Coast Guard Auxiliary is made up of trained volunteers who use their own vessels to respond to incidents in Canadian waters.

These new measures will allow Canada’s Northern territories to be better equipped, better regulated, and better prepared to protect their marine environment and coastal communities.

“Today, the Government of Canada has taken additional steps to protect the health of our Arctic coast and water and enhance the safety and security of marine resupply operations that Northern communities rely on to receive up to 95 per cent of their goods,” said Garneau. “The measures we are announcing today will protect Canada’s Arctic coast and water for future generations and continue to provide critical jobs and employment.”

“Our government is proud to be implementing the Oceans Protection Plan, a historic, $1.5-billion investment to help keep our oceans safe and clean,” added Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard. “Under this plan, we are expanding the Coast Guard Auxiliary in the Arctic, particularly through Indigenous participation. We look forward to continued consultation on this important project, which will see increased emergency response capacity in the Arctic and provide a meaningful opportunity for Indigenous communities to protect their marine areas for future generations.”