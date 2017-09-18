Feds to fund improvement to Northern Ontario highway

Red Rock, ON — The Federal government announced it will be contributing more than $83 million towards three projects aimed at expanding Highway 11/17, a strategic link in the Trans-Canada Highway system connecting Northern and Southern Ontario.

According to a statement released by the Government, as the primary link to Western Canada, these improvements to Highway 11/17 will improve the flow of goods across the country and contribute to development in the region. The upgrades will also make the route safer and significantly reduce traffic delays resulting from collisions or other stoppages on this stretch of highway where there are currently no alternate detour routes.

Almost 26 kilometres along Highway 11/17 will be widened from two lanes to four lanes from Coughlin Road westerly to Highway 582, from Coughlin Road easterly to Red Rock Road 9, and from Highway 587 to Pearl Creek.

The Government of Canada is contributing more than $83 million to these three projects, and the Government of Ontario is responsible for the remaining costs of the projects.

The Honourable, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Michael Gravelle, Ontario Minister of Northern Development and Mines and Member of Provincial Parliament for Thunder Bay—Superior North, on behalf of the Honourable Bob Chiarelli, Ontario Minister of Infrastructure, were in Red Rock today to announce joint funding for the three projects. The Government of Canada is contributing more than $83 million.

“The Government of Canada is making strategic investments in transportation infrastructure that will help improve safety and address congestion on Northern Ontario’s highways, said Patricia A. Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay – Superior North. “These infrastructure investments contribute to growing the middle-class, promoting sustainable development and increasing public safety. The three projects announced today will support trade and tourism across the region, improve safety and mobility for drivers, and foster long-term prosperity for years to come.”

“Ontario is committed to supporting critical projects to generate more economic development in our communities,” added Michael Gravelle, Ontario Minister of Northern Development and Mines and Member of Provincial Parliament for Thunder Bay—Superior North. “These three highway improvements will speed the movement of goods on our roads, and increase mobility for Ontarians and tourists alike, while improving trade links from Western Canada to Eastern Canada, down to the southern part of our province.”

Highway 11/17 Coughlin Road Westerly to Highway 582 Expansion Project

This project will expand the existing two-lane section of Highway 11/17 from Coughlin Road westerly to Highway 582, to four lanes over a 6.5-km stretch. Two new structural culverts will also be installed at Valley Creek.

The Government of Canada is contributing up to $26,972,980 to this project through the Major Infrastructure Component of the Building Canada Fund. The Government of Ontario is responsible for the remaining costs of the project.

Highway 11/17 Coughlin Road Easterly to Red Rock Road 9 Expansion Project

The project will expand the existing two-lane section of Highway 11/17 from Coughlin Road easterly to Red Rock Road 9 to four lanes over a 5-km stretch. Two new bridges will also be constructed over the Black Sturgeon River.

The Government of Canada is contributing up to $26,050,000 to this project through the New Building Canada Fund – Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component – National and Regional Projects. The Government of Ontario is responsible for the remaining costs of the project.

Highway 11/17 from Highway 587 to Pearl Creek Expansion Project

The existing two-lane section of Highway 11/17 from Highway 587 to Pearl Creek will be expanded from two-lanes to four, over a distance of 14.8 km.