Feds to fund Central Manitoba Railway upgrades

Winnipeg, MB – The federal government announced Tuesday that $5.6 million will be pumped into the Pine Falls subdivision of the railway, which they say will help local businesses compete by moving local goods to market and by making improvements to railway infrastructure.

“I am pleased to see this project going ahead,” said Kildonan-St.Paul MP MaryAnn Mihychuk. “The Central Manitoba Railway is an important economic generator for our province and upgrading its infrastructure will ensure it keeps serving our community for generations to come.”

The funds will allow for upgrades to the shortline track and support infrastructure along roughly 14 kilometres running from CN’s Symington Yard to the Imperial Oil terminal at Birds Hill.

The upgrades to the rail line will include new railway ties, modern rail and other track materials, drainage, grade and ballast improvements and new main line switches and crossing improvements that will allow heavier trains to use the line.

“Transportation and distribution of goods are a vital part of our local, regional and national economies,” said Saint Boniface-Saint Vital MP Dan Vandal. “The investment announced here today will make our transportation system stronger by addressing urgent capacity constraints at the Central Manitoba Railway and fostering long-term prosperity for our community.”

The feds say there will be 100 jobs created during the construction work.