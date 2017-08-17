Feds contribute to Vancouver Fraser Port Authority project

Vancouver, BC — The Government of Canada announced a federal contribution of $250,000 to the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority towards a project to assess real-time information on the supply chain performance for all rail cargo moving to and from the Port of Vancouver.

The port authority launched the Supply Chain Visibility Project in 2015. The Government’s contribution will fund a concept phase that will focus on measuring the performance of the grain and fertilizer sectors, while also addressing data quality issues.

“We are very pleased with the federal government’s contribution to our Supply Chain Visibility Project, which focuses on supporting the port authority’s rail network planning and infrastructure development for trade through the Asia-Pacific Gateway,” said Peter Xotta, VP, Planning and Operations at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. “The Government’s focus on the overall transportation network and commitment to innovation and investment is truly appreciated.”

By analyzing railcar activity data in the Lower Mainland, the port authority’s Supply Chain Visibility Project contributes to three objectives of the Asia-Pacific Gateway and Corridor Transportation Infrastructure Fund. These include improving the efficiency of the national multimodal transportation network; enhancing transportation infrastructure safety, security and quality of life; and, improving the connectivity of intermodal interfaces.

“This project will provide access to information to support the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s rail network planning and infrastructure to further develop trade movement,” said Minister of Transport Marc Garneau. “This will contribute to higher volumes of trade with Asia for the economic benefit of all Canadians.”

“Moving cargo efficiently throughout our West Coast is key to not just maintaining, but to enhancing our trade with Asia,” said Ron McKinnon, MP, Port Coquitlam. “The information from the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s Supply Chain Visibility Project on rail operations within the Port of Vancouver and throughout the Vancouver gateway will feed into better infrastructure development planning in this region.”