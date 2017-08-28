Feds announce support for North through National Trade Corridors Fund

Yellowknife – Minister of Transport Marc Garneau highlighted the importance of transportation for people living in the North. The Minister emphasized the need to address transportation challenges, such as accessibility to markets, difficult terrain and climate conditions and the high cost of construction along Canada’s trade corridors in Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

The quality of Canada’s transportation infrastructure and the efficiency of the country’s trade corridors are key to the success of middle-class Canadians in the global marketplace. Modern, safe and functioning trade corridors will allow Canadians to compete in key global markets and trade more efficiently with international partners.

The National Trade Corridors Fund was recently launched by the Minister as a core element of the Trade and Transportation Corridors Initiative. The fund will provide $2 billion over 11 years to strengthen Canada’s trade infrastructure, including up to $400 million in dedicated funding for Northern territorial transportation infrastructure.

Transportation infrastructure development in the Northern Territories is relatively more expensive due to the region’s unique features. The fund has a dedicated allotment to address the transportation needs of communities in Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut that will improve safety and economic development.

“Enhancing the northern transportation system will support and promote economic growth and social development, offer job opportunities, and ensure greater connectivity for Northerners. I encourage Canadians who own businesses, organizations and communities located in the Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Yukon to apply for funding under the National Trade Corridors Fund. New infrastructure projects support trade, economic growth, and the creation of good middle-class jobs,” said Garneau

Eligible projects will focus on northern transportation corridors (ports, airports, all-season roads and bridges) that support enhancements to safety, security, economic and/or social development in Canada’s three territories. The projects should also address the unique and urgent transportation needs in Canada’s territorial North. Money from the fund will be allocated based on merit and the project’s ability to contribute to Canada’s continued success in trade and international commerce.

Territorial and municipal governments, Indigenous groups, not-for-profit and for-profit private-sector organizations, Canadian Port Authorities, and National Airport System Airport Authorities are all eligible to submit expressions of interest until September 5, 2017.