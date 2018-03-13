Feds announce a review of Canadian ports

Tsawwassen, BC — Minister of Transport, Marc Garneau, announced a review of Canada Port Authorities to optimize their role in the transportation system as strategic assets that support inclusive and sustainable growth and trade.

Through a series of round tables and meetings, this review will include engagement activities with Indigenous peoples, Canada Port Authorities, provincial governments, municipalities, broader domestic and international marine sector stakeholders, and Canadians.

Transport Canada wants to hear what Canadians and marine stakeholders have to say about how our ports can respond to current and future challenges and opportunities. The public will be invited to provide feedback and input on the review.

The findings of the review, expected in 2019, will identify potential policy, legislative and regulatory changes to help Canada Port Authorities to consolidate their position as key players in the Canadian economy.

“Ports are a critical part of Canada’s transportation network and trade corridors, and need to remain innovative and competitive in today’s dynamic environment,” said Garneau, during the announcement at Vancouver’s Deltaport. “I invite marine stakeholders and Canadians to provide input that will help shape the future of Canada’s port system, so that it continues to support sustainable and inclusive growth.”

“Canada’s Port Authorities welcome Minister Garneau’s announcement of a wide-ranging review of the National Port System to support the competitiveness of Canada’s economy,” said Wendy Zatylny, president of the Association of Canadian Port Authorities, in a statement released after Garneau’s announcement. “As a trading nation, Canada has much to offer the world and ports are a key part of this.

“Canada’s eighteen port authorities are already highly-competitive and efficient players in a very dynamic global transportation system. Nonetheless, this system is changing rapidly, and we see this review as an opportunity to further transform our port system into one that holistically integrates trade, supply chain partners, new technology, and communities in a predictable, innovative and safe manner.