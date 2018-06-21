Feds announce $6.3M for Nanaimo port’s vehicle processing centre

Nanaimo, BC — Minister of Transport Marc Garneau, announced an investment of $6.3 million for the Nanaimo Port Authority that will help fund the design, building, financing and operation of a 60,000 square-foot Vehicle Processing Centre and support infrastructure to repurpose its existing Nanaimo Assembly Wharf as a multi-purpose general cargo terminal with an initial focus on automobiles.

The project will improve Canada’s supply chain for automobiles imported into the country by addressing the significant existing transportation bottlenecks, vulnerabilities and congestion while also providing sustainable economic development opportunities for Nanaimo and Vancouver Island.

The project is expected to have significant economic and employment benefits by creating an estimated 200 jobs during construction and an additional 100 jobs after the construction is complete and the processing Centre is fully functional.

“Our government is investing in Canada’s economy by making improvements to our trade and transportation corridors,” said Garneau at a ceremony in Nanaimo. “We are supporting projects that will efficiently move commercial goods to market and people to their destinations, stimulate economic growth, create quality middle-class jobs, and ensure that Canada’s transportation networks remain competitive and efficient.”