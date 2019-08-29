Fednav celebrates its anniversary with specially-named ship

Montreal, QC — At the Oshima Shipyard in Japan, Fednav Limited took delivery of the Federal Montreal, its newest Great Lakes-suitable handysize vessel. The ceremony was attended by senior management from both Fednav and the shipyard.

The Federal Montreal is a 34,500 DWT international ice-class bulk carrier, flagged in the Marshall Islands. Built to trade in the St. Lawrence River and the Great Lakes, the vessel is certified by DNV GL and is equipped with the latest environmental protection technology.

Named in honour of the city Fednav calls home, the Federal Montreal is the company’s first ship ever to bear the name of a city.

“Montreal is Canada’s transportation capital. By naming this new vessel the Federal Montreal, we wanted to communicate our commitment to our city, the city of our headquarters and my hometown,” said Paul Pathy, president and CEO of Fednav. “This dedication to our city is a testimony of our commitment to the economy of Montreal and the whole country and to our customers, employees, and partners, showing that Fednav will always deliver a higher standard.”

Celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, Fednav Limited is Canada’s largest international bulk shipping company. Its fleet is comprised of close to 125 bulk carriers trading worldwide, 65 of these are owned. From offices on four continents, the company operates the largest fleet of Great Lakes-suitable ocean-going vessels, the largest fleet in the world of ice-class bulk carriers, and three icebreaking cargo ships that service the Arctic year round.