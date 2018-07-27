FedEx tops IATA list of cargo airlines

Geneva, Switzerland — According to the IATA’s latest World Air Transport Statistics (WATS) report the vast majority of carriers in the top 25 list recorded an increase in cargo traffic last year as the sector enjoyed a boom in demand.

Overall, the top 25 carriers saw cargo traffic increase by 7.2% year on year to 166.5 billion scheduled freight tonne kilometres (FTK).

FedEx was again the busiest cargo carrier as it recorded a 7.2% year-on-year increase in cargo traffic to 16.8 billion FTKs.

The second busiest airline, and topping the list of cargo carriers, was Emirates, which recorded a 3.6% year-on-year increase in demand to 12.7 billion FTK.

Another express operator occupied the third step on the podium as UPS registered a 6% increase in traffic to 11.9 billion FTK.

The fastest growing cargo carrier in 2017 was Turkish Airlines, which saw traffic increase by 29.9% to 4.7 billion FTK.