FedEx steps into $9B online market for delivery of large items

Memphis, TN — FedEx Corp. is testing full-service residential delivery of bulky products, a $9 billion market that couriers had left to more traditional trucking companies because large items don’t fit well in their sorting operations, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The service would be offered through FedEx’s freight business, which is a less-than-truckload operation geared more toward industrial shipments. Under a pilot project, FedEx is carrying items such as washing machines and sectional sofas into a customer’s home and assembling them, FedEx said in an email.

In an email, FedEx spokesperson Bonny Harrison told Bloomberg: “FedEx Freight is in the beginning stages of piloting a new service, FedEx Freight Direct, that will move larger, bulkier items to customers’ homes and businesses, and even offer light assembly for an additional fee. Demand for these types of delivery services has grown in recent years and we expect that trend to continue.”

Recently, trucking company J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. entered the space with its acquisition of Cory 1st Choice Home Delivery.