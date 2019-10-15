FedEx expands e-commerce business with three new facilities

Memphis, TN — FedEx Cross Border, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. announced the expansion of its global e-commerce business to new locations in Saddle Brook, NJ, (U.S.), Fontana, CA, (U.S.) and Venlo (The Netherlands).

“This expansion enables FedEx Cross Border to help more merchants reach new customers in over 200 countries and territories around the world, increasing our ability to capture more of the growing global e-commerce market,” said Carl Asmus, president & CEO, FedEx Cross Border. “We continue to invest in the transportation and technology solutions our customers want and expect, strengthening an already robust e-commerce portfolio.”

Asmus added: “By providing post-click delivery options that balance speed and costs, and pre-click technology that can be used to develop effective online marketplaces and platforms, FedEx Cross Border is enabling online merchants to flourish in this thriving industry.”

The new locations give business-to-consumer merchants convenient and cost-effective transportation solutions to access shoppers globally. The benefits include flexible delivery options, end-to-end tracking, commercial and postal import clearance options and a portfolio of final mile delivery solutions. In addition to transportation, FedEx Cross Border offers technology solutions. In the U.S., this technology integrates payment methods, currency conversion, information related to regulatory compliance, and payment fraud protection – among other solutions – into websites and platforms.

The expansion comes after the acquisition of P2P Mailing Limited, a leading provider of global e-commerce solutions, in the UK last year.