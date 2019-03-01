FedEx executive Dale Chrystie elected first chairman of BiTA Standards Council

Dale Chrystie of FedEx was elected as the first chair of the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA) Standards Council (BiTAS), during its February Board of Directors meeting.

Chrystie, Business Fellow and Blockchain Strategist at FedEx, has been a tireless advocate on behalf of BiTA since its founding in August 2017. He will continue to help navigate the organization through its next major stages of development and growth.

“It’s an honor to be elected to this position of first chair for the BiTA Standards Council, an alliance of 500+ members,” said Chrystie. “We can all appreciate the unique moment in time we are in to capitalize on this emerging technology, blockchain. To ensure we stay focused during the next two years we will aim to publish standards in the transport space and align those standards into the full supply chain and beyond. There has been a great deal of work done to get us to this point, and I look forward to continuing our success in my role as chair.”

Chrystie has been with FedEx since 2006, holding many key roles and bringing more than 30 years of experience from the transportation and supply chain industries. Currently, Chrystie’s focus is on the utilization and optimization of blockchain technologies in the areas of strategy, business applications and aligning of companies.

Arlen Stark, BiTA’s chief of staff, said, “I am very excited to have Dale as Chairman of the BiTA Standards Council and look forward to working closely with him during his two-year term.”

“Dale brings the broadest perspective from a transportation provider I can imagine, since FedEx has such a broad range of both services and customers, everything ranging from parcel, less than truckload and expedited to global transportation management,” said Ken Craig, Vice President of Special Projects at McLeod Software and a member of the BiTAS board. “His personal and professional insights will be beneficial for the goals of BITA.”